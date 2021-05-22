Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 140,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.03. 287,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $192.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

