Diamondback Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.