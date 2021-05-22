DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

