Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.26 or 0.00863283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00090015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

