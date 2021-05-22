Dimecoin (DIME) Achieves Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $4,667.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018681 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003583 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00170601 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

