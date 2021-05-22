Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,049,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of ArcBest worth $87,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ArcBest by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ArcBest by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ArcBest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ArcBest by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $1,200,956.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,340 shares of company stock worth $6,232,764. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.