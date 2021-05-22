Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $82.29 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $82,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCI opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

