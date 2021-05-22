Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $83.62 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.68% of Medpace worth $83,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.91.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

