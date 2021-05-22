Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $87,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.78 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

