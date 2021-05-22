Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 95,538 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 95,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.30% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $85,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.