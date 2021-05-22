DMM: Governance (DMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.42 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.14 or 0.00916256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00091592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,236 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,730 coins. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

