DMScript (DMST) Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $3.44 million and $603,486.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00059393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00360565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00189030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003808 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00850806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

