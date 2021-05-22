Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.34

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Dogecoin has a market cap of $44.61 billion and approximately $7.30 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00479577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,694,208,735 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

