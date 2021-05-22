Donut Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $121,161.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Donut has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $121,161.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.00380541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00199011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004051 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00890524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

