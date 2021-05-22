DopeCoin (DOPE) Reaches Market Cap of $570,289.14

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $570,289.14 and approximately $10,343.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00479810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

