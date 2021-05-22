Dora Factory Price Down 54% Over Last 7 Days (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 54% lower against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00024680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $14.54 million and $6.95 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.01003757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00096417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.97 or 0.08358936 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

DORA is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

