Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.86. 3,995,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,726. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,546. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

