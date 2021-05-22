Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after buying an additional 85,988 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.86. 4,136,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,726. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $1,224,546. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.