DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $93.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BNP Paribas cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

