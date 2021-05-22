Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

ECC stock remained flat at $$13.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 125,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $436.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.