EasyFi (EASY) Price Hits $5.40 on Major Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and $7.92 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00014250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00065175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.13 or 0.00902560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00091852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

