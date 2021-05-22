easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of EZJ traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 974.60 ($12.73). 2,359,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,020. The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,007.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 880.95.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

