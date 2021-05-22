Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.43. 1,790,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $77.06 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

