Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 5,695 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.