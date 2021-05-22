Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $214.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.97 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

