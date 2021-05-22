Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,813 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

