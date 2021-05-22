Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,895 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,525,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,142,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

