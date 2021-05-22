Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,932 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

