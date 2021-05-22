Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 211,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $136.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

