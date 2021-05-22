Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 46,520 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,520 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

