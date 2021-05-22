Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $240.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.53. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 989,731 shares of company stock valued at $268,550,986. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

