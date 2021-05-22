Effect.AI (EFX) Trading Down 40.9% Over Last 7 Days

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $15,458.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00247135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032689 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

