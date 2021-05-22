Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,845. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

