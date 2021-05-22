Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $937.83

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 937.83 ($12.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,035.18 ($13.52). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.46), with a volume of 722,766 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECM. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 788.45 ($10.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 937.83.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

