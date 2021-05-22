Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.50. 439,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,630. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

