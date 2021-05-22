Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

