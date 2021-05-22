Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.79 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.88 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

