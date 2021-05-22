Emirex Token (EMRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $234,961.00

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and $234,961.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00067552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00992203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

