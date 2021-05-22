Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enbridge by 37.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. 2,754,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,169. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

