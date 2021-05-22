Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-$183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.724 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.38. 195,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Endava will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

