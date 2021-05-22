Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Roth Capital

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Energous stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.99. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $47,555.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 328,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,169 shares of company stock valued at $235,140. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Energous by 203.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Energous by 247.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

