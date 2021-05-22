Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,650,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.52. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

