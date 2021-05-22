Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Engie has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 73,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,308. Engie has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.