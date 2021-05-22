Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 625.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $159.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.