EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Thomas M. Botts Acquires 2,137 Shares

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NPO opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $96.16.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,600,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,779,000 after buying an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 111,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.