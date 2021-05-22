Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.08.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

