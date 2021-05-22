Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.40. Envela shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 69,229 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.10.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

