Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,632 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

