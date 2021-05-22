Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 95,820 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,820 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Genmab A/S worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

