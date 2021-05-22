Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.90 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 86,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $592,028.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,030 shares of company stock worth $23,741,328. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

NYSE ANET opened at $332.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $338.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

